GREAT FALLS, Mont. - You wouldn't typically hear "essays" and "kids" in the same sentence but a contest held by Great Falls Fire Rescue (GFFR) might convince some kids to give it a shot.
GFFR is holding a contest for kids to submit an essay and win some pretty cool stuff.
Kids from ages 9-13 can submit an essay with the prompt being "Why should you have a fire prevention plan, and what would that plan include?"
Mike McIntosh, fire marshal at GFFR explained the importance of having a plan and the privilege it is to work with young people to help keep the community safe.
"We're looking forward to the contest again this year and continuing to grow it, and it's a very exciting thing for us to be able to do with the kids and give back and so kids write essays, turn them in. You won't get in trouble, no red marks," said McIntosh.
Entries are due Oct. 31 and the three winners selected will win a gift card, a personalized plaque, as well as being able to share their essay to firefighters.
Some quick details on the essay: it has to be less than 500 words and can either be typed or handwritten and should include the author's name, a legal guardian's name, and a phone number.
You can submit an essay at gffr.office@greatfallsmt.net or it can be mailed to Fire Station 1, 105 9th St. S., Great Falls, 59405.
