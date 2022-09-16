GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Car seats and boosters help provide protection in case children get into a car accident, but according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, car crashes are the leading cause of deaths for children ages 1-13.
So, Great Falls Fire Rescue is holding a free child car seat safety event on Saturday, September 17.
GFFR says about 46% of car seats and boosters are misused in a way that could reduce their effectiveness.
GFFR is teaming up with the Cascade City County Health Department to offer installations, inspections, education, and information on reduced cost car seats and they encourage parents to bring their children along.
The event is at Fire Station #1 (105 9th St S) from 1:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. on Saturday, September 17.
