GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls Emergency Services says there has been an uptick in minor medical calls and Great Falls Fire Rescue says the city typically sees about 2,000 minor medical calls a year.
Starting July 1, 2021 - GFFR will no longer be responding to those minor calls; instead it will just be GFES.
Fire Chief Jeremy Jones says the decision was made because when GFFR responds to those minor calls it can really put a strain on the department when it comes to major emergencies.
"So, it's really prioritizing the type of calls we go to so we can have the greatest impact," said Jones.
The calls are ranked by dispatchers.
"Many of the call types that get delegated as a code 3 are time sensitive," said GFES general manager, Justin Grohs.
For example, this could be someone in cardiac arrest.
A code 1 would be a minor medical call, like if you fall down and break your finger.
"If we're tied up on a call, although it's important to someone - I don't want to make light of that. Someone who breaks a finger, it's a painful experience and it's important to them, no doubt about it. But is it a matter tying up all those resources on a call of that nature or having those resources or having those resources available for the call where your husbands not breathing," said Jones.
Overall, no one has unlimited resources.
"We haven't been able to increase our staffing, we haven't been able to add alternate EMS rigs onto the streets. So it's really about how do we adjust and to the best with what we have," said Jones.
Grohs says it's the right decision.
"The fire department has a lot of responsibilities. This juncture I certainly consider this a wise and appropriate use of resources for our community," said Grohs.
Both Jones and Grohs say the public shouldn't see much change and it will help overall with quicker response times to those major calls.