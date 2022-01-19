GREAT FALLS, Mont. - With emergency calls on the rise, Great Falls Fire Rescue (GFFR) has proposed a solution to city commissioners to help cover costs associated with transporting patients in city-owned ambulances.
GFFR responds to a number of different calls, and around 2015 they started their ambulance transport service to help fill a need in our local emergency response system.
However, seven years later it's starting to cost them a lot of money.
Jeremy Virts, deputy chief of EMS for GFFR says right now the fire department is responsible for any vehicle maintenance, restocking of supplies used, fuel, training and more, and it all comes out of their budget.
"In 2015 we had the advanced life support transport licenses and we transported five people that year. That was easy to absorb into the budget process and the cost wasn't very significant where we needed to make a bunch of changes. So, again, fast-forwarding to 2021 at 74 patient transports that started to show up in our budget and the cost of doing business. So, we had to look at a way of doing cost recovery," said Virts.
When you compare 2015 to 2021, it's about a 1,380% increase.
So, now they are looking to insurance companies, Medicare and Medicaid to help cover those costs as a solution that won't cost Great Falls taxpayers.
"We try and plan ahead, that's what a fire department does. We have all this equipment here in case of these emergencies. So that's what we're doing with regards to patient transport. We're trying to be proactive in it, thinking ahead - can we meet the needs of the public with what we have now, or do we need to change our tactics up a little bit?" said Virts.
City commissioners did support moving the proposal forward.
Virts says the next steps are gathering some additional information and presenting it to the county commissioners at their next work session.
If all goes smoothly, Virts says this could go into effect in two to three months.
