Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT HAS REQUESTED A STATEWIDE MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR CHEYENNE COOPER. CHEYENNE IS A DISABLED WHITE, 18 YEAR OLD FEMALE, 5 FOOT 3 INCHES TALL, 120 POUNDS, WITH BLUE EYES AND BLONDE HAIR. SHE WAS LAST SEEN WEARING A GRAY HOODIE AND GRAY SWEATPANTS. SHE DOES HAVE GLASSES, PIERCED EARS, AND A HEART TATTOO ON HER FOREARM. CHEYENNE HAS THE MENTALITY OF A 14 YEAR OLD CHILD AND REQUIRES MEDICATION. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON CHEYENNE COOPERS WHEREABOUTS, PLEASE CALL MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 4 0 6 5 5 2 6 3 0 0.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THURSDAY TO 10 AM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...For portions of Highway 89...from Belt to White Sulphur Springs. * WHEN...From 1 PM Thursday to 10 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. &&