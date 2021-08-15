Great Falls Fire Rescue engine

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Firefighters responded to a fire at a gas station Sunday around noon that has been determined to have been intentionally set.

Great Falls Fire Rescue reports the fire at the Noon’s gas station on 3rd Ave. S was small and that crews quickly controlled it.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, and all occupants inside the store were able to make it out unharmed.

The fire reportedly caused minor damage to the store.

A joint investigation was done between Great Falls Fire Rescue and the Great Falls Police Department, and the fire has been determined to have been intentionally set.

