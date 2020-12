Weather Alert

...SNOW POSSIBLE FOR THE MONDAY MORNING COMMUTE... LIGHT SNOW IS EXPECTED TO DEVELOP BY LATE SUNDAY EVENING OVER MUCH OF SOUTHWEST AND CENTRAL MT. THE SNOW IS THEN EXPECTED TO CONTINUE THROUGH MONDAY MORNING, WHICH WILL AFFECT THE MONDAY MORNING COMMUTE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS UP TO 2 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE AT LOWER ELEVATIONS, WITH 3 TO 5 INCHES POSSIBLE IN THE MOUNTAINS. USE CAUTION WHEN DRIVING AND BE PREPARED FOR SNOW COVERED AND SLIPPERY ROADS, ALONG WITH REDUCED VISIBILITY. MONDAY MORNING COMMUTERS SHOULD PLAN AHEAD FOR THE SNOWY CONDITIONS AND SHOULD ALLOW A FEW EXTRA TRAVEL MINUTES TO REACH THEIR DESTINATIONS.