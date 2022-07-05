GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Typically fire departments see a spike in calls around the 4th of July due to firework related fires/injuries.
This year, Great Falls Fire Rescue (GFRR) tells us the rain was helpful as they only responded to one firework related fire and no firework related injuries over the holiday weekend.
In 2021, GFFR responded to 43 firework related fires and 2 firework related injuries from July 2 to July 4th; the same timeframe as this year.
Fire Marshal Mike McIntosh says this year it was nice to see everyone keep safety in mind, properly dispose of fireworks, and keep safety in mind to have an enjoyable holiday (even if it was a little rainy).
