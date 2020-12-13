GREAT FALLS- Great Falls Fire Rescue has ruled the fire an accident.
Fire Marshal, Mike McIntosh, said crews put out the fire that started in a detached garage.
No one was hurt but the garage is a total loss.
GREAT FALLS- Crews are working on a structure fire in Great Falls.
Great Falls Fire Rescue is reporting the fire in North West Great Falls.
People are asked to avoid the area for the safety of crews.
At this time the cause of the fire is unknown.
