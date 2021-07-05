GREAT FALLS, Mont. - This past year has certainly been one for the books. With COVID restrictions lightening up, an abnormally dry summer and Independence Day - Great Falls Fire Rescue saw an uptick in calls over the weekend.
GFFR saw roughly 125 calls over the weekend - 51 of those calls were related to fireworks.
Firefighters responded to roughly 30 grass fires, a dozen garbage fires and one structure fire last night as people around the electric city celebrated - whether it was in residential areas or parking lots.
Battalion Chief Darin Hirose said he hasn't seen a 4th of July this busy in years.
“It just seemed like a ton of people were out this year. Which, again I don't know if people were tired of being cooped up and they were ready to come out and have fun. But it definitely was very busy and started a lot of small fires around,” Hirose said.
Hirose added if you have left over fireworks - to save them for next year's celebration as it is now illegal to ignite them in city limits.