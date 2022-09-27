GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Great Falls Public School District did confirm there was a lockdown at Great Falls High earlier this afternoon, September 27.
This was due to a student who assaulted two staff members and caused an interruption to the education and wellbeing of others in the school.
As a part of their safety protocol, they placed the school in lockdown at 12:42pm and it was resolved by 12:51pm.
No weapons were involved. The student was taken into custody and transported to Cascade County Juvenile Detention Center.
