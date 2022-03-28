GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Every year the YWCA of Great Falls honors women in the community with their annual 'Salute to Women' award and in those recipients, they always honor one young girl with the 'Young Woman of Tomorrow' award.
This year, it goes to Great Falls High School Senior, Macie Vinaras.
She's not afraid to get her hands dirty as she gets under the hood for her automotive classes, but on top of that she's also empowering other young girls to pursue their dreams in the skilled trade workforce.
"She loves to weld, she loves to work on cars. There's not a lot of women in the skills trades, so that is extremely important in itself. But another thing that sets Macie apart is her entire persona. She has a heart for helping other people," said Mary Heller, state director for SkillsUSA Montana.
One day you can find Macie in the auto shop checking oil, welding, rotating tires, and so much more and the next day you'll find her leading a group of her peers as the president of SkillsUSA Montana.
"She leads by doing. She doesn't tell people to do something, she does it herself and sets that example," said Heller.
Women only make up about 3% of the work force in the U.S. when it comes to skilled trade jobs.
Not only does Macie want to raise that percentages, she also wants to encourage kids who might feel the same way she did a few years ago.
"I want to be what some teacher was for me. Where it was I would hate every other class and then I would come to auto shop. And that one teacher would give me that encouragement, well Mr. V, Ken Vanlieshout, he was that teacher that was like come to auto class every single day and you'll have a great day. That's what this class was for me," said Vinaras.
Her passion for the trades has now doubled the female presence in the auto shop classes at Great Falls High School and Paris Gibson Education Center.
"I'm shocked, I didn't realize what I was doing was going this far. I'm happy that people are seeing everything that I've done and I hope that it continues to grow and that I can bring more women into the trades," said Vinaras.
Not only is she paving the way for young women, she's also opened a door for the YWCA to look at nominees a little differently in the future.
"It shows us that it doesn't have to be someone that has had leadership roles for many years or anything specific. This is a whole new field for young women graduating from high school," said Sandi Filipowicz, executive director of the YWCA of Great Falls.
This award comes in March, which is also women's history month.
Filipowicz says instead of Rosie the Riveter, she's Macie the Trailblazer, an excellent role model for young girls to look up to.
