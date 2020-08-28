GREAT FALLS- Masks, one-way hall-ways and blocked class schedules are all things students are getting used to this school year. Every student has said they are just happy to be back.
“I think just seeing all my friends is really fun," said Hannah Clark, Junior at Great Falls High School.
“I just like being back and seeing people. And it’s nice to kind of have that consistent schedule again,” said Elli Dunn, Sophomore at GFHS.
“It was a long 6 months being away from everyone. So, it’s nice being back around all my friends,” said Isabelle Swanson, Sophomore at GFHS.
It’s been months since students were in a classroom and the pandemic presents many new challenges for this back-to-school season…
“Well, we have to wear masks all day, and we’re sanitizing before we go into class, we put hand sanitizer on and then after we get done with class, we sanitize all of our desks,” said Hannah.
“The block scheduling is weird," said Elli.
“Because we have to change classes every single day,” said Hannah
“Definitely the one way hall-ways… I’m constantly having to turn around and go a different way because I’m going the wrong way," said Isabelle.
But that’s not all... there's one other thing students say they're not a fan of.
”I think wearing a mask all day. Cause, it’s just a lot to wear all day,” said Hannah.
“It just gets really hot, and especially since I take choir. So, it’s really hard to sing in a mask,” said Elli.
"So you just feel sweaty and gross," said Isabelle.
"But I understand because we are in the middle of a pandemic," said Hannah.
Even though mask wearing might not be the favorite part of their day - almost everyone says they're just really thankful to be back inside the school and they encourage other students to make the most of the year.
“We should be super thankful that we actually get to go back and be in person and still have the opportunity to learn," said Isabelle.
“We don’t know how long we’ll be able to be in school or if we’ll be able to do that all year. So, just enjoy the time we have while we’re in school,” said Elli.