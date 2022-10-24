GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Every year, a teacher from around the Treasure State is named winner of the Montana Statehood Centennial Bell Award honoring the Montana History Teacher of the Year.
For the 2021/2022 season, that teacher has been selected as Great Falls' own Eric Chaon.
Chaon is the 33rd winner of the award and is currently is the Social Studies Department head at Great Falls High School.
Originally from Great Falls and a graduate of GFHS, he went on to Montana State University in Bozeman and has a bachelor of science degree in secondary education and a master of education degree in curriculum and instruction.
He taught middle and high school social studies in Augusta from 2011-2013 and world history and Montana history at GFHS since 2013.
According to the Montana Historical Society, Cale Gundlach, a GFHS senior, wrote a letter of support saying in part:
“Mr. Chaon is deserving of this prestigious award because of the connection he makes with his students, the engaging way in which he teaches, and his love for bettering the growth of his students."
A ceremony for will be held at 10 a.m. on November 9, 2022 near the Statehood Centennial Bell on the east balcony overlooking the rotunda in the State Capitol in Helena.
