GFIA receives $9.5M thanks to Bipartisan Infrastructure bill

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Thanks to bipartisan infrastructure legislation, the Great Falls International Airport is receiving $9.5 million to upgrade its facility.
Unlike normal grant funds, this money will be used for a lot of interior projects like replacing damaged doors and damaged windows.
These projects have been on the airport’s list for a while so this money will help expedite the process.
GFIA has been around for 50 years, so Airport Director John Faulkner says interior upgrades are long overdue.
"Well, it's really great having these extra dollars come in, there's a lot of priorities that we've been hoping to get to for a long time now. We have a lot of infrastructure in the building that needs to be addressed, the heating and air conditioning system. We really need to get in there and rebalance that. So, knowing that we've got some dollars to deal with that over the next few years is great, so it's exciting to have the opportunity to get some of those things done because it really is time for a refresh," said Faulkner.
Funding for the airport will be distributed over a five-year period but with the cost of goods rising airport officials have some concerns for the future.
"We are worried about price escalation, so you know we'll have to bid these individually and kind of see where each of them are. We may have to delay some projects if we don't get good bids, even last year we had to delay a project because we didn't get good bids."
If all goes well airport officials have their eyes on some additional upgrades.
"We're hoping over the next year to begin a project to move the ticket counters back to create some more circulation space in there. These dollars won't necessarily be used for that project, we may have some spillover and need some additional dollars, so we might pull some dollars in, but that's definitely one of our top priorities. "
There are no exact details on how these funds will be disbursed, but Faulkner says travelers may see improvements as early as next year.