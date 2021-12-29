GFIA set to bring in more United flights come 2022

GREAT FALLS, Mont.- Despite mass flight cancellations and delays, Great Falls International Airport is set to bring in more flights come 2022.
After dropping a number of flights over the past several months United Airlines is finally bringing in bigger flights and giving more flight options for travelers.
For many people, this holiday season has been nothing but hectic when it comes to flying.
"My daughter... she was supposed to be here the 26th... she didn't make it but her bags did," said Jerry Kelley.
According to CNN hundreds of flights have been canceled or delayed by major airlines thanks to the omicron variant.
In Great Falls, the situation has been a little different.
"I’ve seen a lot of delays in the last two weeks, I haven't seen that many cancellations that are out of the ordinary. The flights that I’m aware of that were delayed are because of weather events like in Seattle where they're not used to getting snow," said Airport Director John Faulkner.
Despite the hurdles, Great Falls is finally starting to see things turn around.
In the next few months, the airport will add new regional jets for the Denver route, holding 76 seats and first-class.
By April the airport is looking to have a total of three Denver flights, increasing their capacity by 90%.
By summer there's a chance that number may increase even more.
"What united is telling us is that they're looking to add more capacity whether that's a fourth flight per day in the second quarter or potentially a larger aircraft, maybe even a mainline aircraft with three a day," said Faulkner.
"The more flights we have out here and coming in, the better. It brings in more tourism, more visitor overall a better time for the folks around here," said. Kelley.
The first regional jet will be added next week and Faulkner says we may see the second jet as soon as February.
Faulkner is expecting airlines like Delta and Alaska to increase their capacity as well.