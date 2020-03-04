GFPD and CCSO team up to create 'Violent Crime Prevention Task Force'
GREAT FALLS- The Great Falls Police Department and Cascade County Sheriffs Office are teaming up to create a 'Violent Crime Prevention Task Force' after they say criminal activity has taken over the city. The task force will be working with the County Attorney's Office in efforts to create better information sharing between agencies to help stop crime.
 
They will focus on felony offenses, especially for crimes against other people. Great Falls Police Chief Dave Bowen and Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter agree that it is necessary to take action. Slaughter goes on to say, "At the end of the day the Chief and I have a responsibility to protect the public safety. If we get tied up and worried about the politics of the ripple effects down the road.... we can't stop doing what we were sworn to do by the public."
 
Bowen and Slaughter are looking to get started with the new task force by April 1st. 

