GREAT FALLS - As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Cascade County, we checked in with local first responders and law enforcement to see how their departments are doing.
Both Great Falls Fire Rescue and the Great Falls Police Department say they're doing well as they continue to take the necessary steps to keep them and the community safe.
“Sanitizing the cars, making sure their using the proper protective equipment – whether it’s masks, wipes to be able to clean down their car after their shifts, things along those lines to make sure that person that comes in next is safe," said Lieutenant Doug Otto with GFPD.
One of the hardest things Lt. Otto says is COVID-19 took away some of the team comradery as they are taking precautions to socially distance within the building.
"They build that team continuity and it takes a little bit of that away. We feel sometimes we miss out on those pieces," said Lt. Otto.
While both GFFR and GFPD are doing well when it comes to keeping COVID-19 out of their buildings, it has changed the way they help in a crisis.
“This completely turned everything upside down with how we respond to calls," said Jeremy Jones, Fire Chief with GFFR.
Both GFFR and GFPD are wearing extra gear to help keep them safe.
“At a minimum, we have at least barrier of a gown, a Tyvek suit or an EMS coat that is a bio-hazard coat, gloves, glasses, and face shields... When you see a hazard, you can prepare for a hazard. This hazard is unforeseen, so it’s not visible. So, making sure that everyone doesn’t become complacent. That we’re always staying on high alert when we’re responding, when we’re doing normal work activities, when we’re out in the public’s eye and doing that," said Jones.
One way both GFFR and GFPD say the public can help is by wearing a mask when they respond to your call.
“If they just honor that and wear their masks when our responders come. Limit that spread, limit the environment that we may be exposed to different types of viruses or pathogens, then that would be a great importance for us... If we start to lose our work force, we will not have responders to be able to answer calls for service that our community is calling us for," said Jones.
And they're asking the community to remain patient.
“I guess maybe the biggest thing is the patience level. I know people are starting to become frustrated with a lot of the things that go on with COVID. And we just ask the community to just stay the course. It’s one of those things, this too shall pass and we’re doing to get through it and hopefully somewhere along the way we’ll get back to a quasi-normal lifestyle where we can go about our business and do the things we do," said Lt. Otto.