Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 6 INCHES IN THE LITTLE BELT MOUNTAINS. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 45 MPH. * WHERE...CASCADE, JUDITH BASIN AND MEAGHER. * WHEN...UNTIL NOON MST TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY AT TIMES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&