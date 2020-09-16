GREAT FALLS- Law enforcement are responding to a “potentially volatile” situation in the 700 block of 2nd Avenue Southwest according to the Great Falls Police Department.
Residents in the proximity of the incident are being asked to shelter in their homes.
If you need to travel to or from the area you are asked to alter your plans/route until further notice.
We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.
INCIDENT IN PROGRESS - We are working a potentially volatile situation in the 700 block of 2nd Avenue Southwest. We have...Posted by Great Falls MT Police Department on Wednesday, September 16, 2020