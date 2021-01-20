CASCADE COUNTY - Great Falls Police Chief David Bowen plans on retiring in three months, after over 25 years of service.
According to GFPD Lieutenant Doug Otto, Bowen made the announcement during a Jan 19 city commission meeting. He’ll effectively retire starting April 2.
Before becoming as the department’s chief, he also served as GFPD’s patrol supervisor, training sergeant, support services supervisor and investigative bureau captain.
While staff normally applied for the role internally in past situations, Otto says the agency will work with Great Falls City Commission and the City Manager’s Office in finding a new chief. He describes it as a high profile thorough process, with more announcements coming in the near future.