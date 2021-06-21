GFPD citizens academy is back

After taking a year hiatus the Great Falls Police Department is set to bring back their citizens academy.

Like many other things, the pandemic put a stop in the class temporarily.

While they weren’t having class, the nation saw tensions rising against law enforcement and racial injustice. GFPD lieutenant Doug Otto says bringing the citizens academy back was long overdue.

“we wanted to show and get back into this to make sure that people understand that we treat people fair, we treat people balanced and they get a chance to see that first hand,” Otto said.

The course runs about 2 months and you meet one night week. Click here to sign up.