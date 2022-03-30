GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Earlier in March, a fight led to shots being fired at the Alumni Club in Great Falls.
That incident is just one of three shooting reports near the bar in the last 9 months.
The Great Falls Police Department says of those 3 times where shots were fired, one of them was completely coincidental and while it seems like they respond to that bar a lot, it's just one of several businesses in the city that they respond to frequently.
"We work with, there's people around that the bar itself that call when there's problems that are brewing. We get the information and try to follow up. We do try and patrol that on a heavy basis. But it's kind of been sporadic here that we've had calls to it. But there has been a history of calls there in the past," said Captain Doug Otto with GFPD.
According to police records, there have been 134 calls for service to the Alumni Club since the beginning of 2020.
"A lot of them are typical calls that we would go to any establishment that serves alcohol and plays music. So of them are parking offenses, some of them are minors looking for alcohol, a lot of them are disturbances... and then there are the more serious calls where there are fights in the parking lot up to and including weapons or anything along those lines," said Lieutenant Tony Munkres with GFPD.
Of those 134 calls, 45 of them lead to a case report.
"It could range for something, just an officer feels like it's important to document and it could range to the most serious of events where there's weapons involved and some sort of assault or disturbance. But it doesn't happen every call for service," said Munkres.
He says right now, there seems to be an uptick in the city when it comes to crime, and that's not just happening at the Alumni Club.
"There are a lot of guns on the street right now... Our officers are dealing with these types of crimes on what seems to be more frequent and regular basis," said Munkres.
For the last few weeks, we've been trying to get in touch with the Alumni Club to talk about safety and on March 30, we were able to speak with a manager on the phone who said they did make some changes.
Those changes include no minors will be allowed in the bar after 9:00 P.M. and on the weekends no one under 21 will be let in.
They are also upping security and will do crowd control on busy nights.
