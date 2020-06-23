GFPD conducts joint training on rescue operations in a threat environment

GREAT FALLS- This afternoon the Great Falls Police Department conducted a nine-hour training that focused on how to properly execute rescue operations in a threat environment.
Lieutenant Doug Otto says with the world we live in now; he wants to makes sure these responders can take on these situations properly.
The joint training was done with the Great Falls Fire Rescue and Great Falls Emergency Services, and specifically worked on how to take on an active shooter or casualty incident.
The training covered different scenarios for first responders, and the main focus was to evacuate patients while keeping other responders safe.
Otto says it's important to host real-life training sessions like these.
Otto says, “We want to make sure that we know each other's faces, that we know how each other reacts. Get on that first name basis so when we get out there if we need something.”
The next patrol training will take place in July and will focus on medical training.
Today's training was held at North Middle School and right now the district will continue to help find other appropriate sites to conduct future training.