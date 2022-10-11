GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Recent incident of spontaneous and sporadic gunfire have been keeping law enforcement busy and the community on alert.
Since last weekend, it appears a shooting is occurring almost daily without a lot of reasoning behind the gunfire.
As the investigations continue, the Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) says officers have responded to more reports of gun activity than normal.
Neighborhoods around Riverview and CMR High School have been hotspots for gunshot activity, whether it is toward street signs, or just randomly into the air.
Tony Munkres, a public information officer at GFPD encourages people to pay attention to what is going on around them.
"Be aware of your surroundings, not only lock your stuff up. Keep an eye out for suspicious behavior and report any behavior that you feel is suspicious and then just document the things that you see - don't put yourself in a position where you're going to get hurt or anything like that," said Munkres.
While there isn't a theme or common reason for these events, police ensure they are working hard to keep the peace and safety of the community.
