GREAT FALLS- Lieutenant Doug Otto with the Great Falls Police Department says he hasn't heard from the Cascade County Detention Center about contact tracing after the detention center had 55 people test positive for COVID-19.
Lieutenant Otto says if he gets that phone call, he will work with Cascade City-County Health Department.
As far as his officers go, he says they are making sure they're healthy, to keep you healthy.
“There is a level of risk we will take. But we do our best to make sure that we mitigate that risk if at all possible," said Lieutenant Otto.
When you call 9-1-1, dispatch will ask you a series of questions; including if you have symptoms of the coronavirus. This is all in an effort to keep officers safe.
When officers arrive on scene, they'll ask to meet you outside. If that isn't an option, they'll be wearing masks.
Lieutenant Otto says safety is always a concern.
“You’re always concerned that could run into something that would be contagious. The disease or anything else out there. So yes, we are concerned. We want to make sure that our officers are taken care of and they stay healthy," said Lieutenant Otto.
He says his officers know the risk they face daily.
“We all know that there is a risk with this, and we understand that it’s out there. We understand that we could potentially catch this. But we’re always looking forward and making sure we have the proper things in place,” said Lieutenant Otto.
He says the most important thing to remember is that even during this pandemic, they are here for you.