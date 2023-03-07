UPDATE - 4:48 PM: Cascade County Sheriff's are also at the scene and authorities have blocked the alleyway as well as parts of 5th Ave South and 12th St.
While school is out for the day this is located by Lady of Lourdes School as well as Longfellow Elementary.
Great Falls, MT - This announcement was taken directly from the Great Falls MT Police Department Facebook Page. We are working on getting more information as it becomes available.
CRITICAL INCIDENT IN PROGRESS! We are working a serious incident in the 1100 block of 5th Ave S.
- If residing nearby please stay in your homes
- If needing to travel to this area please don't
- Follow commands of all emergency and law enforcement personnel on scene
We will update this post with more information soon.
Thanks for your cooperation.
