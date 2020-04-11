GREAT FALLS - Making noise to show support for healthcare workers is all well and good, but police want to remind the public that specifically lighting fireworks within city limits is still illegal during this time of year.
After responding to some calls involving the activity, officers with the Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) said they have a few concerns around it. These include possible fire hazards depending on the weather, and how the resulting sounds can bother others in the neighborhood. One such example? Potentially triggering post traumatic stress disorder for some veterans living nearby.
With many already facing stress from the coronavirus pandemic, GFPD wants people to be more mindful of the community moving forward.
”It’s great that we can find some things to encourage our healthcare workers and support our front line medical people, but we also have to do it in a way that’s respectful to everybody’s rights and their ability to enjoy their life,” said Sgt. Jeff Bragg.
Under city law, launching fireworks in the Electric City outside of early July and New Years Eve can lead to a misdemeanor charge with fines ranging from $100 to $1,000 depending on the number of offenses.
Additionally, GFPD said they discourage people from honking horns, setting off alarms or making similar loud noises to avoid confusing emergency situations for celebrations and the other way around.