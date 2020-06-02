GREAT FALLS - Great Falls Police Officers were investigating a theft ring when they went to James Garey Jr's home.
According to court documents, Garey's mother and step-father told GFPD he was mentally unstable and that he was armed with a handgun.
Once police and Garey's stepfather convinced him to leave the home, that's when GFPD was alerted that there was an IED inside the house.
Garey told police the IED consisted of black powder and BB's and was wrapped in black electrical tape.
Police obtained a search warrant, called the Lewis and Clark County Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit and safely removed the IED. EOD did confirm it was an improvised explosive device.
The police report states, Garey's family told police he was consistently making suicidal and homicidal statements involving firearms and explosives. They also said his mental instability had greatly increased over the last few weeks.
During the interview, Garey was recorded saying, "there would be gallons of blood in this town," "I'm gonna hit people I don't even know" and he was going to, "cram a bomb down someone's throat and light the fuse."