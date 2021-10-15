GFPD investigating assaults in the downtown area

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Law enforcement is investigating two assaults reported in downtown Great Falls that are believed to be related.
According to the Great Falls Police Department (GFPD), on two separate dates and times, two victims were violently assaulted in what appears to be completely unprovoked attacks.
The victims in both assaults had been sleeping in the downtown area at the times of the attacks and both received significant injuries.
In addition, both attacks happened after all businesses and bars in the area were closed.
GFPD says detectives believe there have been more attacks that have not been reported at this time.
Photographs from downtown surveillance footage reportedly show two people who likely have information regarding the assaults.
The public’s help is being sought in identifying the two individuals depicted in the photographs, as detectives need to speak with them regarding the assaults.
These crimes appear to have been focused on the transient population and were unprovoked, GFPD said, adding that the community’s help in this matter is needed to help them protect the community.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Will Fleming at 406-455-8519 or wfleming@greatfallsmt.net