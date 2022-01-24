UPDATE: The Great Falls Police Department is confirming the death of one person after a house fire over the weekend.
GFPD says officers and a GFFR engine were dispatched to 626 7th Avenue South around 2:15 Saturday morning. GFPD says an officer was on scene less than two minutes after the time of the call, and a minute and a half later the first GFFR Engine company arrived.
GFPD says first responders found a home and car engulfed in fire. Despite rescue efforts, a man was found dead in the home and a woman was air lifted to a burn center in Salt Lake City.
The cause of the fatal fire remains under investigation by detectives from the police department and investigators from the Great Falls Fire Prevention Bureau.
The names of the victims involved in the fire are not being officially released at this time.
A GoFundMe has identified the two victims as John and Jan Laughlin.
The page 'Please help John and Jan Laughlin' says "Josie and Joey are safe and okay, but Jan is in the ICU and our very loved and cherished father, John Laughlin, unexpectedly passed away.
The GoFundMe page says Jan was flown to the University of Utah's burn center as she has burned the inside of her lungs.
Great Falls Fire Rescue responded to the house fire on January 24 at 2:30 A.M. on the block of 7th Street and 7th Avenue South.
GFFR has not confirmed the information on the GoFundMe page, but put out a press release this morning saying there were injuries, but have not yet provided any further details.
Right now, both GFFR and The Great Falls Police Department are investigating the fire to determine the cause.
The press release says both agencies will be on the scene of the fire throughout the day and asks drivers to avoid the area if possible.
This is a developing story and we'll continue to update it as we get more information.
