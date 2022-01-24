Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 6 inches for elevations above 5000 feet, and 1 to 3 inches below 5000 feet. * WHERE...Cascade and Judith Basin Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, particularly for travel over Kings Hill Pass, and along Highway 87 from around Belt to Stanford. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Initial snowfall melting on road surfaces could ice over as temperatures fall overnight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. &&