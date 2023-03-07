UPDATE - 5:20 PM: Great Falls Police have shared additional information about an active investigation in the area of 5th Avenue South.
In an update on their Facebook page, GFPD says they attempted a traffic stop of a car, and the driver failed to pull over. The suspects in the car fled the scene on foot.
GFPD says officers found the suspects within a couple blocks of the area, and began to chase the suspects on foot. Shortly after the pursuit began, shots were fired.
Police say one officer and one suspect were shot. Both were taken to a hospital with serious injuries. There was no indication as to who fired shots that injured either person.
Several scenes are being processed in connection to the incident, and will likely be heavily restricted for what they're saying will be an undetermined amount of time:
- 1100 block 5th Ave S
- 500 block 12th St S
- 1200 block 6th Ave S
- 1400 block 6th Alley S
GFPD says they are not looking for anyone else at this time, and thank the public for their patience and support.
UPDATE - 4:48 PM: Cascade County Sheriff's are also at the scene and authorities have blocked the alleyway as well as parts of 5th Ave South and 12th St.
While school is out for the day this is located by Lady of Lourdes School as well as Longfellow Elementary.
Great Falls, MT
CRITICAL INCIDENT IN PROGRESS! We are working a serious incident in the 1100 block of 5th Ave S.
- If residing nearby please stay in your homes
- If needing to travel to this area please don't
- Follow commands of all emergency and law enforcement personnel on scene
We will update this post with more information soon.
Thanks for your cooperation.
