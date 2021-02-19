...HIGH WIND WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
MONDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph, are
possible.
* WHERE...Eastern Teton, Judith Basin, Eastern Pondera, Toole,
Liberty, Cascade and Chouteau.
* WHEN...From Sunday morning through late Monday night.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds may blow down trees and power lines. Some
power outages are possible. Travel may become difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing snow could reduce
visibility at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
&&
Moldan
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Blowing snow occurring. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE...Eastern Teton, Judith Basin, Eastern Pondera, Toole
and Cascade.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. Drifting snow could
lead to obstruction of driving lanes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will gradually subside into the
evening hours tonight which will bring a reduction in the
blowing and drifting snow; however, falling temperatures will
allow wet road surfaces to re-freeze.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Moldan