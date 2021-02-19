police lights
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls Police are investigating the death of an infant.

The incident happened on Feb. 17 and Great Falls Police Lieutenant Doug Otto tells Montana Right Now the infant's death was under “suspicious circumstances.”

Detectives are currently investigating the incident.

An autopsy was performed on Feb. 18 and law enforcement is currently awaiting results.

No arrests have been made and there is no threat to the community.

 

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

