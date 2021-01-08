GREAT FALLS - The Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) is looking for information related to an elderly community member’s storage unit that was broken into in November.
GFPD says the storage unit is on the west side of Great Falls and was broken into during the week of Nov. 17, 2020.
Several things were stolen from the unit, including irreplaceable family documents, 1-ounce gold bars, gold Escudos from a shipwreck, a bag of older silver coins, silver 1 ounce round coins, silver bars, and many other items of personal and sentimental significance. The total loss of the items is valued at over $50,000.
According to GFPD, despite their best efforts, they have been unable to make an arrest and are now asking the community for help.
If you have any information that may assist investigators in identifying the suspect(s) and/or locating the stolen property, you are asked to call 406-727-8493, send a private message to the GFPD Facebook page, or send a tip through Great Falls/Cascade County Crimestoppers at P3TIPS.COM or 406-727-8477. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could qualify for a cash reward if their information leads to an arrest.