GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Law enforcement is asking for help in identifying a suspect after a spree of vandalism in the city’s lower south neighborhood.
The Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) says the vandalism happened early Sunday morning around 7:00 am to 8:00 am.
MPO Cunningham and her team have already investigated approximately 34 damaged cars, many with multiple flat tires.
The damages, reported so far, occurred in the area of 8th Ave. S to 12th Ave. S and 10th St. S to 15th St. S, according to GFPD.
GFPD shared a video, saying it appears the suspect in the video punctured the tires of a car with a sharp object.
The male suspect reportedly appears to be wearing a gray t-shirt and blue jeans.
If your vehicle sustained damage that has not been reported, please call 727-7688 X5.
If you have any information regarding the identity of the suspect or if you have video footage that may be helpful, you are asked to please call 406-455-8408 and leave a message, send the Great Falls Police Department a private message to their Facebook here, or log on to WWW.P3TIPS.COM.