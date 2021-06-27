Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Tuesday high temperatures range from the mid to upper 90s, with highs reaching into the low 100s for some areas through the rest of the week. Widespread overnight lows in the 60s are forecast. Near record to record temperatures are expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and west central Montana. * WHEN...From Noon Tuesday to 9 PM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot daytime temperatures may cause heat illnesses. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&