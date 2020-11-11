GREAT FALLS- The Great Falls Police Department and Montana Highway Patrol are investigating a “serious injury crash” following an accident on Central Avenue W between a box truck and a pick-up truck Wednesday.
The call for the accident came in before 4:00 pm Wednesday.
A driver of a Ford Ranger pick-up truck was sent to the hospital and two people in a box truck are reportedly okay.
The Great Falls Police Department, Great Falls Fire Rescue, Great Falls Emergency Services and Montana Highway Patrol responded to the accident.