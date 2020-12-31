Hailey Vaughn
GFPD updated saying SPO Larson just located Hailey downtown and that she is safe.

 GREAT FALLS- Great Falls Police are looking for a missing 11-year-old.

GFPD says they are looking for 11-year-old Hailey Vaughn and are concerned for her safety. 

Hailey was last seen at around 6:15 pm Dec. 31 near 7th Avenue North and 20th Street and may be on a skateboard or on foot.

Hailey is about 4 feet 11 inches tall and has long brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen gray and dark blue Dallas Cowboys ball cap, long sleeve camo t-shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

If you see Hailey, or have any information about her whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 immediately.

UPDATE! FOUND SAFE! SPO Larson just located Hailey downtown, she is safe. Thank you to everyone who shared our post....

Posted by Great Falls MT Police Department on Thursday, December 31, 2020

