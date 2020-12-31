GFPD updated saying SPO Larson just located Hailey downtown and that she is safe.
GREAT FALLS- Great Falls Police are looking for a missing 11-year-old.
GFPD says they are looking for 11-year-old Hailey Vaughn and are concerned for her safety.
Hailey was last seen at around 6:15 pm Dec. 31 near 7th Avenue North and 20th Street and may be on a skateboard or on foot.
Hailey is about 4 feet 11 inches tall and has long brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen gray and dark blue Dallas Cowboys ball cap, long sleeve camo t-shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.
If you see Hailey, or have any information about her whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 immediately.