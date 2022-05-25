UPDATE AT 4:10 PM:
The Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) has released more information regarding Wednesday morning’s lockdown at CMR High School, saying there was no threat found.
Just before 8:00 am, CMR’s School Resource Officer, Detective Jesse Rosteck, was made aware of a potential threat to the school involving a student with a gun GFPD says.
Rosteck put the school in a lockdown and students and staff were directed to secure themselves in classrooms while nobody was allowed to enter or exit the building.
Several agencies responded to the school, including the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office, US Marshal Service, MT Probation and Parole, Montana Highway Patrol, Customs & Border Protection and the FBI.
As a precaution, crews from Great Falls Fire Rescue and Great Falls Emergency Services staged to administer emergency medical care if needed.
A parent reportedly said that during morning drop-off, they saw a student put a gun into a bag and walk into the school.
GFPD says detectives worked with the parent to review surveillance video, and the students involved were located in the school and questioned regarding the report.
Detectives were able to determine that the item seen by the reporting party was a benign object that could have been mistaken for the barrel of a gun. No threat was found at the school.
Great Falls Public Schools announced class will resume at CMR on Thursday with all scheduled events and activities. Counselors will be available for students or staff who may need support.
“The students questioned were fully cooperative and have been cleared of any wrongdoing and were released to their parents. We are grateful for the parent who reported what they saw. We strongly encourage this kind of diligence; community members should be reassured it is always appropriate to report suspicious activity, that is the only way we can work to ensure safety,” GFPD said in a release.
“In every school across Great Falls, there are children, family members, and friends of GFPD personnel; we understand first-hand how frightening this type of situation can be. We appreciate the community’s patience and cooperation as we worked to ensure the safety of students and staff, and resolve the incident.”
UPDATE 11:29 AM:
CMR High School students who walk home or take the bus are being sent to the Four Season Arena and parents will be able to pick them up. Parents are asked to not go to the school and must be listed on PowerSchool as well bring an ID.
Staff will stay with students at the Four Seasons until every student is picked up.
Students who drive and their siblings are allowed to drive themselves home.
All activities at CMR have also been canceled.
The shelter in place for other affected schools has been lifted as well and school will continue as normal.
Law enforcement is continuing to investigate the incident.
UPDATE: MAY 25 AT 8:54 A.M.
The Great Falls Police Department said via Facebook the school resource officer at CMR High School received information of a possible threat directed at the school.
Great Falls Public Schools said via Facebook CMR High School and neighborhood elementary schools are in protective safety measures.
GFPD asks you not come to the school and let law enforcement do an investigation.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - CMR High School is currently in lockdown, according to students, and the Great Falls Police Department is on scene Wednesday.
At this point, we have not received any confirmed reports of threats, dangers, or injuries in any of the schools.
We are working to find out more, and we have a reporter on the way.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.