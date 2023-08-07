GREAT FALLS, Mont. - In Great Falls, one police officer was dispatched to investigate a shoplifting crime at a grocery store.
The officer was Jordan Aliperto and he was talking with the suspect who was cooperating with store personnel.
The store recovered the stolen items and did not wish to pursue criminal charges.
Officer Aliperto learned the suspect was a young single parent of a 1-year-old and discovered the stolen item was medication for the child.
Before escorting the suspect from the store, Aliperto used his own money to purchase the medication.
The Great Falls Police Department took to Facebook saying, Aliperto did not tell anyone what he had done and when Sergeant Lynch found out about the incident he said he was proud of Aliperto for showing such compassion and generosity.
