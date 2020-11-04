GREAT FALLS- The Great Falls Police Department says as of Wednesday morning they have taken at least 28 reports of cars with damage to windows and reports are still coming in.
Around 11:15 pm Tuesday, dispatchers received a call from a community member who had seen three males loading rocks into the bed of a truck and heard them talking about smashing windows.
As officers were going to investigate, GFPD says dispatchers started receiving calls from people with car windows broken by rocks.
Within 30 minutes of the initial call, officers located a suspect car, a blue 1985 GMC S15 mini pickup, that was still occupied and three male suspects were identified as two 17-year-olds and one 19-year-old.
If you had any damage to your car, you are asked to call 406-727-7688 extension 5. It is believed the crimes were contained to the area of 8th Street to 38th Street and from 5th Avenue North to 5th Avenue South, however, GFPD says it is important to report crimes in any part of town.
If you have an outdoor surveillance system and captured any activity that may have been part of this cause, you are asked to send GFPD a message to their Facebook here, or by calling and leaving a message to Officer Hulme at 406-727-7688 extension 5.