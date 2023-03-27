GREAT FALLS, Mont. - In light of recent crime activity in Great Falls, the Great Falls Police (GFPD) is reminding the community about it's Security Camera Registry and Mapping Program (SCRAM for short).
They want to partner with the community and businesses and that's where this program comes into play.
SCRAM lets people and businesses register their outdoor security camera systems with GFPD.
This gives police easier access to contact you in case a crime or incident happens in your neighborhood.
If a crime or incident does happen, police can quickly and easily contact you to see if your camera recorded what happened, and if it did - they'll simply ask you if they can review it.
According to GFPD, surveillance video of all or even part of a crime is one of the best ways to solve almost anything.
"It frequently helps us put together a timeline. It can help us with identifying vehicles or persons. We can frequently compare the video we collect with other videos; maybe at a convenience store or something like that, that would support the information that we've received," said Lt. Tony Munkres with GFPD.
Here are some important facts about SCRAM to remember:
GFPD is only seeking registrations of exterior surveillance systems
- Only systems within the City limits of Great Falls may be registered
- The camera registry is kept confidential
- The GFPD does not have the capability of accessing a private surveillance system, footage may only be captured by the system owner
- A registrant may “opt out” of the program at any time
- Registration is free
If you want to learn more or register your cameras, click here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.