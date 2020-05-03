GREAT FALLS- On March 28, Governor Steve Bullock’s stay-at-home order went into effect, and since a few days before on March 24, Great Falls Police Department is reporting they took almost 4,000 calls.
Of the 3,952 total calls, GFPD says they included 476 disturbances, 357 calls of suspicious activity, 313 welfare checks and 56 vehicle crashes, which they say is down 54% from the same time in 2019, most likely due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Some calls GFPD shared on their social media include:
- Officers assisted Great Falls Fire Rescue emergency medical personnel as they rendered aid to a community member who said they may have snorted crushed glass they mistook for narcotics.
- An officer cited a driver for failing to stop before entering the roadway after the officer observed the driver cut through a parking lot to avoid a stop light then enter the roadway from the parking lot without stopping. As the officer handed the driver a ticket, the driver argued they did not have to stop because there was no stop sign.
- Officers responded to a noise complaint. Upon arrival the offending community member told officers they were upset so they started drinking and hitting their car with a hammer. Upon officers’ urging, the community member went inside.
- An officer observed a community member outside a retail store wearing a new pair of shoes with the price tag still attached. Upon contact the person admitted to taking the shoes without paying for them. The officer offered to pay for the shoes and the person was trespassed from the property.
- Officers recently responded to two different reports of guns accidentally being discharged inside a residence. One occurred as the owner was attempting to clear the gun for cleaning and shot a bullet through the ceiling and into the attic, no one was injured. The second incident was investigated after an apartment dweller, who had been lying in bed attempting to sleep (at 3:30am), called 911 to report something had just come through their ceiling leaving a hole. The reporting party was not injured and the upstairs neighbor was cited for the accidental discharge of a rifle.
- Officers rescued a child by administering NARCAN after the infant had gotten into their parents prescription medication.
- An officer performed a traffic stop after observing a driver fail to yield to a pedestrian in the crosswalk with a “walk” signal. Officer noted the vehicle came within a few feet of the pedestrian, causing them to hault walking to avoid being hit. The driver told the officer “I didn’t even see that person.”
- Officers were dispatched to check out someone following a community member. Officers found the occupants of the vehicle in question were playing Pokemon GO and, in their travels and attempts to fling Poke balls, they inadvertently followed another community member quite a distance and even ended up parking near their vehicle. After clearing up the confusion the officer noted the gamers remained in the area to “finish catching their Charizard or Bulbasar.”
- A community member called 911 to report they found a young child outside without shoes, looking sad, and holding a teddy bear. The child told officers they walked away from home because mom was mad their room wasn’t clean. Officers walked the child back home where they were met with a distraught and crying mom. When officers told mom why the child “ran away” she knew immediately what they were talking about. The child was returned to mom without further incident.
- A homeowner called 911 to report someone was trying to break in to their house. The homeowner said they heard the door handle rattle and saw a figure walk off the porch. Dispatchers advised the homeowner to put their pistol away as officers arrived. It was soon discovered it was the homeowner’s daughter attempting to sneak back in to the house.
- Officers advised a couple of friends that they are not allowed to start fires in a parking lot after they were caught burning the shirt of an ex.
- Officers intervened when a couple going through a divorce, with no parenting plan in place, had a dispute about their children. An officer encouraged both parents to be kind, courteous, and to treat each other like adults for the sake of the children. Both said the argument is over money and property and they agreed to do their best to provide a safe and stable environment for their kids.
- A property owner called 911 to report someone had entered the backyard of their property. Officers found a broken window and several "No Trespassing" signs posted. Officers entered the vacant house through the broken window and, as they “cleared” the house they announced themselves multiple times to no response. Once the officers reached the third floor, they heard a person walking and items being banged around in one of the rooms. The officers directed whomever was in the residence to make themselves known and exit the room with their hands up. With no acknowledgement of their commands the officers entered the room and found a person hiding. The officers gave the person several commands to come out with their hands visible; eventually the person complied and was taken into custody. When asked why they would not comply with commands, the trespasser said the house was haunted and they thought it was a ghost.
- Officer cited a teen driver for failing to stop at a stop sign. The officer noted the teen’s parent was in the passenger seat teaching the teen how to drive; they were both advised to leave the vehicle parked and walk home since neither had a driver’s license.
- A passerby called 911 to report someone locked inside a bank downtown after hours. Officers arrived to find a community member had entered the ATM portico and could not get out due to a malfunction of the door. As dispatchers attempted to call a bank employee to respond, one of the officers (also a bank customer) used their ATM card to unlock the door and free the trapped customer.
- An officer observed a young child cross a busy street alone, without shoes, and looking scared. The officer recognized the child from their time coaching youth basketball. The child told the officer they were trying to find their mom. When the officer took the child home the child’s mother was just arriving from being out looking for the child. Mom said the child took off without permission. The officer advised the child that they needed to listen to their parents and obey their rules.
- 911 dispatchers received report of a person swimming in Gibson Park pond. Officers found the person had gone out to the island to retrieve a dead bald eagle. The person advised they would stay out of the pond.
- Officers rendered aid by administering NARCAN to a community member suspected of overdosing. Once the NARCAN was delivered the person regained consciousness and was walking around within 5 minutes.
- A concerned community member reported seeing a trail of blood leading to the door of an apartment. Officers determined a person in the apartment had cut themselves pretty badly while cutting some food and the blood trail occurred as they were headed to get help.
- MPO Kimmet's patrol car was hit when he stopped after the driver in front of him stopped to allow a pedestrian to cross. The only reported injuries were to the vehicles involved. (photo)