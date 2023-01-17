GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Tt might seem like police departments around the nation are always hiring; and with more violent crime in the Electric City, The Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) is working to hire more people to combat the crime and serve the community.
However, that's not as easy as it seems...
It takes 371 days from the time an application is open with the police department to the time an officer is allowed to patrol the streets alone; and recently, GFPD has been struggling to get people in the door.
"We saw in 2022 and half of 2021, about a 50% no show rate, meaning people who have applied for the police department, they've paid a fee and we still saw over 50% no show across the board for that initial test," said Lt. Doug Mahlum with GFPD.
In the last testing cycle from September, more than 60 people applied to become an officer with GFPD.
However, of those 60, only 8 showed up from testing, and only 4 passed; when advancing to the background testing phase, only one person passed.
"The minimum standard of the state of Montana is much lower than what we hold to the Great Falls Police Department, meaning they've got to be good people. We vetted them. We we we know that they're they're fit to serve the public that we do. We live in. And it's a super critical to us. We're not going to change that standard in any way, shape or form," said Mahlum.
GFPD says right now they're down two officers and when people get sick or injured, it impacts them greatly.
Lt. Mahlum has been with GFPD for a little over 21 years and says even with being short staffed, they've fortunately been able to keep things from impacting their work too much.
"There's other communities in the state that you're waiting hours and hours, if not days, sometimes to get an officer to respond to that call, to those cold calls. We haven't gotten to that point... But the scary part of that is, is that the farther the busier the community gets and the fewer offers that we have, obviously, those call times are going to increase. Those cold calls are going to wait longer," said Lt. Mahlum.
Lt Mahlum defines a cold call as a non-priority call (i.e. - vehicle broken into, vehicle vandalized, a burglary of a residence), something that isn't happening right then.
Right now GFPD runs 3 squads a day to provide 24-hour patrols in Great Falls.
Typically, a squad consists of 7 officers but with vacancies, injuries, illness, vacations, or other reasons, each squad is at 5 officers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.