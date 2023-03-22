GREAT FALLS, Mont. - In the last 30 days, there have been 5 shootings in Great Falls; Which has people scared and asking why.
We had the chance to sit down with GFPD to talk about these recent shootings.
"The the five shootings we've seen something that's an anomaly for us. We don't see this many back to back like this," said Captain Doug Otto with GFPD.
To recap, the first shooting happened when a 14-year-old shot a 15-year-old on his way to school.
The second was an officer involved shooting where a routine traffic stop turned violent.
The third, a shooting off of 9th avenue south that left one person dead.
The fourth, murder-suicide starting in Great Falls ending in Valier.
And finally, the standoff with police on March 20, 2023.
"With four of those shootings, the suspect and the victim had some knowledge of each other, of some sort. It wasn't some random act that occurred... They were separate individual incidents that occurred with no tie between suspects more in each one or victims in each one," said Capt. Otto.
But the question everyone is still asking - what is the reason we're seeing an uptick in crime?
"2017 is when the justice reinvestment Act for Montana was enacted through the legislature. What that did is that changed the tempo of how individuals are held accountable and how they're incarcerated for their crimes... But what we're seeing is we have the extreme violent individuals are coming out of jails on a regular basis, and they're the ones causing our problems," said Capt. Otto.
That's just one side of concern for police, the other is an increase in Fentanyl around the state.
"So those two together and then you add some mental health issues into these type of things that creates that perfect storm, that causes a lot of these things to happen," said Capt. Otto.
While the recent uptick in crime has some in the community asking for more answers, GFPD says they are continuing their efforts to keep the Electric City safe.
"Know we have your back. We are going to go out there and we are going to give you everything we have to make sure that this community is safe," said Capt. Otto.
To watch the full interview, watch the video below:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.