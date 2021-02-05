Weather Alert

...SNOW AND GUSTY NORTHERLY WINDS CONTINUE TO MOVE SOUTHWARD THROUGH NORTH- CENTRAL MONTANA... Moderate to heavy snow and gusty northerly winds associated with a strong cold front continues to move southward through North- central Montana this evening and may reach the Helena area by the 8 to 10 pm time frame. Once the front passes, northerly winds may gust up to 45 mph as temperatures quickly drop into the single digits with wind chills as low as -25 degrees. Snow covered and slippery roads are expected along with visibility reductions down to a quarter mile or less. The snow and winds will likely diminish about one to two hours following the frontal passage. Anyone traveling should be prepared for very poor driving conditions.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches at lower elevations, and up to 18 inches in the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest and west central Montana. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock, please visit our webpage and select Local Programs, then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. &&