GREAT FALLS - The Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) is warning of counterfeit $50 bills that have made their way into the local commerce.

If you get a counterfeit bill, GFPD gave the following tips:

  • Stay calm and do not announce that you may have a bad bill 

  • Perform the security checks mentioned above 

  • If you think you are being presented a fake bill keep it and discreetly call 911, or have a coworker do it 

  • Stall by getting change from another register 

  • Ask for ID, then have them lower their mask and compare the picture to the person to ensure it is the same person 

  • Get a copy or photo of the ID or write down the full name and date of birth 

  • Do not put yourself, or anyone else, in harm's way by attempting to detain a suspect or prevent them from leaving

GFPD shared the following ways to authenticate currency:

  • Hold the bill up to a light - see the security strip to the right of President Grant's head. The strip should read "USA 50", these fakes read "USA 5" 

  •  If the security strip is not visible when held up to a light, or if it is visible without a light, the bill is fake 

  • The "50" in the right-hand corner of the front of the bill is made with color-shifting ink and will change colors when moved around under a light

  • Hold bill up to a light - a hologram of Grant will appear on the right side of the front of the bill

  • We have seized a few bills that have the back (capital building) upside down, both sides should be positioned upright 

  • A counterfeit pen will not detect these fake bills as the paper used is real currency paper 

  • We have also seen a few fake $50 bills that have "COPY MONEY" printed on them

