GREAT FALLS - The Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) is warning of counterfeit $50 bills that have made their way into the local commerce.
If you get a counterfeit bill, GFPD gave the following tips:
Stay calm and do not announce that you may have a bad bill
Perform the security checks mentioned above
If you think you are being presented a fake bill keep it and discreetly call 911, or have a coworker do it
Stall by getting change from another register
Ask for ID, then have them lower their mask and compare the picture to the person to ensure it is the same person
Get a copy or photo of the ID or write down the full name and date of birth
Do not put yourself, or anyone else, in harm's way by attempting to detain a suspect or prevent them from leaving
GFPD shared the following ways to authenticate currency:
Hold the bill up to a light - see the security strip to the right of President Grant's head. The strip should read "USA 50", these fakes read "USA 5"
If the security strip is not visible when held up to a light, or if it is visible without a light, the bill is fake
The "50" in the right-hand corner of the front of the bill is made with color-shifting ink and will change colors when moved around under a light
Hold bill up to a light - a hologram of Grant will appear on the right side of the front of the bill
We have seized a few bills that have the back (capital building) upside down, both sides should be positioned upright
A counterfeit pen will not detect these fake bills as the paper used is real currency paper
We have also seen a few fake $50 bills that have "COPY MONEY" printed on them
COUNTERFEITS ON THE LOOSE! We have taken several reports of counterfeit $50 bills that have made their way into our...Posted by Great Falls MT Police Department on Friday, February 5, 2021