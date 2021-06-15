GFPL Honors first African American Librarian Alma Jacobs

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - After years of showcasing Alma Jacobs, the first African American to serve as Montana State Librarian, Great Falls Public Library has found a new way to share her story with the community.

Instead of using physical displays like poster boards, the library is creating something more digital so people can learn about Alma Jacobs when and wherever they please.

This year GFPL is putting together a documentary, not only to honor Jacobs for being the first African American to serve as Montana State Librarian but also spread awareness to the community.

For years the library has displayed her history during black history month using pictures and poster boards, but Public Relations Coordinator Katie Richmond says now it's time to spread the knowledge in a better way.

"Creating a documentary is going to be creating something that is going to be accessible by anybody who has internet access, by anybody who has the technology and the screen, and it means that we can distribute in a much wider platform than we would have if we would have stuck with our poster boards," Richmond said.

Although Jacob’s accomplishments go beyond just Montana, Richmond hopes the documentary pushes people to learn more about hidden history in Great Falls.

"We certainly hope that if people see this that will spark an interest in digging deeper. We really hope that we can get folks to dig deeper into our own history and to Montana’s history, and into sharing the viewpoints of all the various voices that have created this community," she said.

The documentary will be a 30-minute piece, and Richmond says they do plan to create DVDs to help make it available for different organizations and schools around the area.