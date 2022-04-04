GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Special Olympics Montana and the Great Falls Public School District have been partnering together for 15 years with unified champion schools making a pledge to be inclusive to all students.
However, this year there was a little controversy over the activities kids were encouraged to participate in.
Every year Special Olympics sends a week worth of activity suggestions to the district which focus on inclusion.
Schools can choose to participate in one day or the whole week and can adapt it to fit their schedule and culture.
"Special Olympics Montana, our mission is to support folks with intellectual disabilities. And to do that well, we create communities of inclusion," said Rhonda McCarty, CEO of Special Olympics Montana.
One of the days sparked criticism from parents.
That's rainbow day, where kids were encouraged to wear rainbow colored clothing to celebrate the diversity of humanity as a part of the 2022 week of inclusion back at the end of February as a part of unified champion schools.
"Through this process, we really promote inclusion and we do that by partnering students with and without intellectual abilities. So, across this programming, it's a turn key program that districts can bring forth and they can include it in their student council work, or their unified track, or any sports opportunities," said Vickie Donisthrope, chief operating officer for Special Olympics Montana.
However, some parents and community members were offended thinking their children were being encouraged to support the LGBTQ+ community with rainbow day specifically.
"On both sides of the equation people were offended and that is not our intention as a school district or as an organization. We have some pretty strong values in our mission statements in both organizations. And over the years we've carved out a solid partnership to diminish and try to extinguish discrimination against children in particular. In our case, it's been focused on differently-abled bodied students with abled body students in Olympics or in sports," said GFPD superintendent, Tom Moore.
He continued to say while we are filled with controversy everyday, he's sorry if the district offended anyone.
"If people were offended way or another, by our actions or our actives. I'm sorry they were offended. But I'm not sorry that our commitment is to take care of all children. Love them, care for them, nurture them, protect them when they're under our care and teach them to be respectful of one another. That's what we stand for as a school district," said Moore.
GFPD and Special Olympics Montana say the focus was really to support and celebrate those involved with Special Olympics.
"The theme is including all students," said Moore.
