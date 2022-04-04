Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TUESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph, with gusts up to 75 mph, are expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest, and west central Montana. * WHEN...Until Midnight MDT Tuesday Night. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Blowing dust could significantly reduce visibility at times at lower elevations. Isolated power outages are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will be a prolonged and widespread wind event. Elevated fire weather conditons will exist over the plains of Central and North Central Montana for the day on Tuesday PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. &&