Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Cascade, Eastern Teton and Liberty Counties. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing and drifting snow at times may cause localized visibility reductions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. &&