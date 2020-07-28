GFPS ask parents to submit 'Commitment for Remote Learning' by tomorrow

GREAT FALLS- Great Falls Public Schools is now calling on all parents to help finalize a plan for the upcoming school year.
By tomorrow parents are asked to decide what type of education they want for their child, whether it’s in-person or remote learning. Superintendent Tom Moore says this decision will help teachers and staff plan accordingly as they prepare for the school year.
Moore says, “It’s very difficult for us to ebb and flow in the secondary school with all the elective courses and the modeler schedules if we don’t know the commitment of people.”
While you have to decide by tomorrow, Moore says you can change your mind if you choose remote learning, but, there are stipulations:
Elementary students will be able to return to the classroom at any time, but as for middle and high schooler’s their decision will be locked in for that semester.
Once that semester is over parents will be able to decide again which option they would like for their child’s education for the following semester.
Moore says, for those who choose remote learning, students will still be provided the same education as those doing in-person.
“You’ll have a point of contact, tutorial seminars, times where you can come in and meet with a teacher, faculty member. Either the parents can or the students can.”
The final plan is set to be announced at the August 10th school board meeting. In the meantime the Great Public School District continues to hold Facebook live sessions every Thursday morning discussing future safety plans heading into the school year.
