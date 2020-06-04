GREAT FALLS - As far as COVID-19 goes, it’s hard to say where Montanan communities will be three months from now. Still, Great Falls Public Schools is looking for feedback from families to shape plans for a safe opening in August, and the coming year as a whole.
As the current school year in the district comes to an end tomorrow, GFPS put out an online survey asking for public input on learning options.
The survey lists five questions related to Fall 2020, asking parents the following:
Which schools their children will attend.
What grade their kids will be by that time.
Preference for physical classes or remote learning if the state’s reopening stays in Phase 2.
Whether they’d send their children on school busses if students on board had to wear face masks.
If your home has readily available internet access for schoolwork.
GFPS Superintendent Tom Moore said public responses can help the district work out details in the months to come.
“We need that information so we can begin planning for that scenario. So [we’re] gathering that information, we’re looking at all kinds of variables that that need to be put into place,” said Moore.
GFPS asks people to consider the survey options carefully before submitting them online by June 14. You can find the survey online at GFPS’ official website and Facebook page.