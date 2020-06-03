GREAT FALLS- Great Falls Public Schools is asking parents to respond to a survey about the next school year.
“In order to plan well for the upcoming school year, we need your help as our administrators organize staff, class schedules, course offerings, start and end times, busing, lunch schedules and other logistical elements of preparing for hte best possible start of a new school year,” GFPS wrote on the survey page. “We ask that you consider the options carefully as input will be used to determine staffing for the first semester/trimester.”
The survey can be found here, and asks, starting in August of 2020, what school your child will be attending starting, your child’s grade, if you would prefer to send your child back or keep them at home if we remain in Phase two, if you would send your child on the bus if face masks were required on buses when physical distancing protocols cannot be met and if your household has consistent internet access and an internet-connected device to use for school work.
GFPS asks that you fill out the survey once for each of your children.