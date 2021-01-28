GFPS athletics looks to loosen COVID-19 restrictions

GREAT FALLS- After Cascade County reports a steady decline in COVID-19 cases Great Falls Public Schools considers lifting some restrictions.
According to GFPS Athletic Director, Mike Henneberg, a few adjustments in the athletic department go into effect this week.
The athletic department will allow pep bands to perform at basketball games, and accept up to 12 cheerleaders to perform at events.
If case numbers remain low, GFPS athletes will be allowed to add up to three guests to the spectator list for all home games, beginning February 9th.
Although cases have begun to slow down, Henneberg says it was still a tough decision to make.
"We do want to make this as normal as possible, but we can't do that at the expense of our kids and our programs and their seasons. Our goal has been, as much as we can, to get through the season and as little disruption as possible. We’ve had some things here and there, but we've been pretty fortunate and our programs have been very compliant which has helped," says Henneberg.
If for some reason schools or the county sees another COVID outbreak, necessary steps will be taken.
"We would either suspend where we're at and not expand to three, or we would pull back."
All changes will apply to home contests only, and requests for additional spectators on Senior Night will be considered.
GFPS says all other basic restrictions throughout the school will remain in place.
As restrictions began to loosen up GFPS is asking that all spectators continue to follow all other basic guidelines such as socials distancing and wearing your mask.